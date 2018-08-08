Kris Jenner won't take sides when her kids argue.

The 62-year-old showbiz matriarch prefers to be the ''negotiator'' between her famous offspring to try and get them to resolve their issues with one another and would never back one against their sibling.

Asked about the row between daughters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West over the scheduling of their family Christmas card shoot, which was seen in the season 15 premiere of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' earlier this week, she told 'Late Late Show' host James Corden: ''I don't wanna be on anybody's [side]. A mother never wants to take sides when it's your kids.

''It was a slippery slope, and I was trying to calm everybody down. So for five minutes, I was saying, 'Now, Kourtney maybe you didn't handle this the right way. Kim why don't you just...' You try to talk to both sides.

''I'm like, the negotiator. I'm like, 'Everybody calm down, it's a Christmas card shoot. We're supposed to be singing 'Jingle Bells.' ''

Despite the tension surrounding the shoot, Kris admitted the famous family have ''absolutely'' already started discussing ideas for this year's Christmas card.

She added: ''I'm halfway done with my Christmas shopping. There's nine grandkids!''

During the show, Kim, 37, was seen blasting Kourtney for not making time for the family photoshoot and called her ''the least interesting to look at''.

She ranted: ''I can't handle this anymore. I need Kourtney to not be so f**king annoying with this stick up her ass like she f**king runs this s**t because she doesn't. She's the least exciting to look at, so she can be out. She doesn't do s**t.''

And Kourtney, 39, hit back to insist she wouldn't hang out with Kim if she continued to ''bring [her] down''.

She said: ''I'm not going to spend my time, whether it's my sister or not, with anybody that talks to me that way or thinks that way about me. Everybody has different priorities. At the end of the day, when you die and when I die, it doesn't matter how much money is in our bank account. What matters to me is my memories. I don't give a f**k.

''I'm not going to be around people that bring me down on a daily basis. I'm just doing my best.''