Kris Jenner won't ever marry Corey Gamble.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star reportedly has no intention to tie the knot with her boyfriend and whilst they are still seeing each other, there are times when they are fine and when they aren't.

A source told People magazine: ''Kris is still seeing Corey. Sometimes they seem fine and sometimes not great ...

''Their relationship is more business than romantic ... They will never get married.''

The pair got back together in May after splitting a few weeks before when Kris told him she needed some space to focus on her show.

An insider said at the time: ''Kris told Corey that she needed some space so that she could focus on her family and the show right now. She said that she was getting sidetracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants.

''Kris just really wants to focus on the show right now to ensure that her family stays on air. A lot of people in her inner circle think that Corey was nothing but a rebound from Caitlyn anyway.''

And Kris previously admitted she wasn't keen to tie the knot again, although wouldn't rule it out completely.

She said: ''You know I've done that twice and it didn't work out so well. So, I don't know. You never know.

''I'm going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]'s book or Kourtney [Kardashian]'s book. I just think as long as things are going to well, why ruffle it up?''

However, Kris did confess she is having ''too much sex'' with Corey and said their physical relationship was leaving her exhausted.

She said: ''I literally have too much sex. I'm exhausted ... I've realised I don't want to get married, but I really have a lot of fun with Corey, and I love being with him. He said, 'I don't want kids. I love you, and I feel that way about you.'''