Kris Jenner wakes up at 4:30AM to prepare for her day ''mentally, emotionally and physically''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star wakes up early in the morning to exercise, drink coffee and brief herself on what her kids - Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, and Rob - are up to and the 63-year-old business woman insisted that she ''thrives'' off her routine.

Speaking her eldest daughter Kourtney, 39, on a video for her new lifestyle website Poosh, she said: ''I think it's whatever gets you through the day.

'' I'll get up at 4:30 or five in the morning and have coffee, check my emails real quick, hop on the treadmill, turn on the news, get caught up with what is going on.

''So I feel like I've done my cardio, I'm prepared mentally, emotionally and physically to go and tackle a day. Be informed about what is going on in the world, be informed about what is going on with my kids.

''If I can be on that treadmill for 45 minutes to an hour, that is golden. Do a few weights, hop off, shower, glam, film, you know, it's like I have this routine in the morning.

''I think as human beings we thrive off routine. I think that routines are very important for people to have.''

The self-proclaimed ''momager'' went on to explain that it's also important to have a ''wind down'' as part of your daily routine and revealed that hers includes drinking alcohol.

She said: ''You've got to have a wind-down, and mind is a wine-down if you know what I mean''

Kourtney interjected: ''It turned into a vodka down. It used to be a wine down, now yours is a vodka down.''

Kris added: ''It's a VD''.