Kris Jenner has urged her social media following to join her in supporting the California Fire Foundation.

The 63-year-old reality TV star has heaped praise on the firefighters who have been trying to tackle the California wildfires over recent days, and Kris has asked her fans to follow her lead in donating to the foundation.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''We spent yesterday evacuating our homes and I want to take a moment to thank all of the incredibly brave firefighters, servicemen, first responders, volunteers and all of those who are working tirelessly to protect our lives and our homes.

''We are so appreciative of your bravery and everything you're doing for us. I'm praying for everyone's safety. #thankful #gratitude #woolseyfire (sic)''

Kris then asked her followers to show their support for the foundation, which she has already donated to.

She said: ''Please pray for those affected by the fires and to those who are fighting to keep everyone safe! Join me in donating to the CA Fire Foundation to help the firefighters who are working to rescue people and battle the fires. Donate today to @CAFireFound at (sic)''

Kris' daughter Kourtney Kardashian has also donated to the foundation and has encouraged her Twitter followers to do the same.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Thankful for the @CAFirefighters risking their lives and getting people to safety during these horrendous wildfires. Show your support and donate to @CAFireFound at http://cafirefoundation.org #CampFire #HillFire #WoolseyFire (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian West - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old Chicago with her husband Kanye West - also tweeted a similar message.

She said: ''Grateful for the heroic @CAFirefighters battling the #CampFire #HillFire and #WoolseyFire and getting people to safety. Join me and my family in donating to the @CAfirefound to support our heroes and their families. Go to (sic)''