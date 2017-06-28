Kris Jenner fully supports Kim Kardashian West's surrogacy plans.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is glad her daughter has decided not to go down the traditional route of getting pregnant and is happy that she is looking at other options if she wants to welcome another child.

A source told People magazine: ''After having [son Saint], Kim was told she couldn't carry another baby - that it would be too dangerous - and she was okay with that. She was content with two. Kim had a very difficult time and it was hard on Kris too. She was very worried ...

''Kris never wanted Kim to get pregnant again ... But Kris will be very excited about another baby and thinks using a surrogate is a great idea.''

It comes after Kris volunteered to be a surrogate for her daughter.

In scenes aired on the family's E! reality show, Kris explained how her own doctor had told her she no longer has viable eggs, but that doesn't mean she can't carry a baby.

Kim - who is already a mother to North, four, and Saint, 18 months - then asked: ''Do you want to carry mine?''

Kris replied: ''If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds. I really would.''

Whilst sister Kourtney Kardashian also revealed she had volunteered.

She told Kris: ''I already offered myself. So, don't act like you're the only Mother Theresa in here!''

Kris had gone to have her fertility checked out after she received a letter from a lawyer acting for a married couple, who had been unable to conceive naturally and wanted to buy eggs from the matriarch because she has an ''impressive track record in producing successful and outstanding offspring.''

The momager was flattered by the letter, but Kourtney found the request ''ridiculous''.

She said: ''It's definitely a compliment that somebody wants to purchase your eggs, but she's 61. I don't think she has any eggs. That is absolutely ridiculous.''