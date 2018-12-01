Kris Jenner makes a cameo appearance in Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' music video.

The 63-year-old showbiz matriarch plays a devoted mother in a 'Mean Girls'-inspired scene from Ariana's latest video, which touches on her past relationships and even references her ex-fiance Pete Davidson's manhood.

Kris takes on Amy Poehler's role of Regina George's mother in the video as she videos Ariana and the rest of The Plastics performing a sexy dance routine while wearing Christmas-themed outfits.

At the end of the video, Kris is sat in her seat and tells the girls: ''Thank you, next. B**ch!''

After the video premiered, Kris took to her Twitter account to quote a line from the 2004 comedy movie, which starred Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried.

She wrote: ''I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom. [winking emoji] (sic)''

The video also features a cameo appearance from actress Jennifer Coolidge.

Meanwhile, Scooter Braun recently defended Pete over the abuse he's received from Ariana's fans.

The entrepreneur - who represents Ariana - leapt to the defence of the singer's former fiance, who returned to Instagram on Wednesday (28.11.18) to promote his new movie and his post was inundated with mean-spirited replies from Ariana's fans.

Scooter urged the fans to ''stop the bulls**t''.

He added: ''It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me, everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well.''

Ariana, 25, and Pete started dating in May and announced their engagement in June.

But the high-profile duo ended their romance in October and Ariana recently admitted that the last 12 months of her life had been ''challenging''.

The chart-topping star - whose ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from an accidental drug overdose in September - wrote to her fans on Twitter: ''i love y'all so damn much. thank u so so much for everything

''what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life ..... when it rains it pours but i'm embracing all of it. i'm excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she's growing n she's grateful. (sic)''