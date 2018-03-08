Kris Jenner splashed out $8,000 on Khloe Kardashian's baby on Wednesday (07.03.18).

The 62-year-old matriarch took her 33-year-old daughter -

who is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson -

shopping to upmarket Hollywood baby boutique Petit Tresor and spared no expense when it came to kitting out her new granddaughter's nursery.

According to TMZ, Kris - who is already a grandmother to eight - splashed out $3,600 on three giant stuffed giraffes, and spent $4,200 on a matching pink nursery glider chair and ottoman set, as well as $550 on an unusual silver high chair.

And the shopping spree didn't end there, as the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars went on to visit a number of other boutiques, though it's unclear what else they bought.

Meanwhile, the 'Revenge Body' host recently revealed she is thinking of giving her daughter a name beginning with T.

Khloe and her sisters - Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie - all have names beginning with K, and whilst the blonde beauty hasn't completely abandoned the idea of sticking with that tradition, she is thinking of starting her own.

When a Twitter user asked if she was going to pick a moniker beginning with a K, Khloe replied: ''I think a T but a K is an option as well. That's as far as I know.''

Her comments came after she previously revealed before she knew the gender of her tot that she would call her baby Tristan Jr. if she were to have a boy, but admitted she was struggling with a girl's name.

She said: ''[Naming the baby] is the hardest. I think if it's a boy I'll go with Junior. Tristan Jr. For a girl, I don't even know where to begin. I think I want a K, or a T. For Tristan.''

Khloe has often talked of her struggles to come up with a moniker for her daughter, as she previously took to Twitter to bemoan her indecisiveness.

When one fan told her they couldn't wait to find out what she names her baby, Khloe replied: ''Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby (sic)''