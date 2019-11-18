Kris Jenner is ''scared'' her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner will spill all her family secrets on Britain's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.'

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' matriarch warned the former Olympian - who was known as Bruce Jenner before her gender reassignment surgery in 2017 - that she will be watching the creepy-crawly show closely while she's taking part on it to make sure she doesn't say anything that could ruin her daughters' careers.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Ever since Kris found out about Caitlyn's massive fee she's getting paid for the jungle, she's been concerned Caitlyn is being paid to spill secrets about the family. Kris doesn't care what Caitlyn says about her or their marriage - after all, she had her book and her TV show - but she's scared and horrified about Caitlyn damaging Kim or Kylie's brands by telling campmates about their off-screen private lives. Before Caitlyn left for Australia, she wished her good luck - and let her know she'd be watching to see what she says.

''She's worried that Caitlyn will get into a confrontation and have a row - then talk about how awful her life married into the Kardashian family was for sympathy.''

And the 70-year-old star - who was married to Kris from 1991 until 2015 - has wasted no time name-dropping her family as in last night's (17.11.19) episode she said that her daughter Kendall Jenner and her step-daughter Kim Kardashian West had been sky-diving as she was challenged to jump out of a plane in a bid to win immunity from the first Bushtucker Trial and stay overnight in the nice camp.

However, although she had no issues plunging 13,000 feet to the ground, Caitlyn - who also has daughter Kylie Jenner, step-daughters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and step-son Rob Kardashian - failed to win immunity.

She was then voted by the British public to do the first Bushtucker Trial.