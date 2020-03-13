Kris Jenner thinks her split from Robert Kardashian prompted her to grow up.

The 64-year-old showbiz matriarch and Robert divorced in 1991 - and their split led to a dramatic change in Kris' outlook on life, with the TV star admitting to being scared for her future and that of her children.

Kris - who had Kourtney, 40, Kim, 39, Khloe, 35, and Rob, 32, with her ex-husband - shared: ''I didn't know what to do. I had four kids, I was single. I didn't know where I was going to live.

''I didn't know how I was going to make a living. It was the scariest time to be that young.''

Kris remembers feeling ''really scared'' after splitting from Robert, who died in 2003, aged 59.

She told the 'InCharge With DVF' podcast: ''I think I was 32 years old, and I had four little children. My son was maybe a year old and it was scary. I was really, really scared.

''I remember picking myself up by my bootstraps one day. I have deep faith in God and I just started praying that God would strengthen me, give me that power, give me the ability to be in charge of my own life. It was my turn to really grow up.''

Kris also revealed she still regrets the role she played in breaking up her family.

The reality TV star - who also has daughters Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, from her second marriage - said: ''I got married when I was very, very young.

''I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We dated for four years, got married at 22. Sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family.''