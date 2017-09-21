Kris Jenner thinks 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will come to an end ''sooner or later''.

The 61-year-old showbiz matriarch has starred on the reality show since 2007 and although the family have enjoyed the exposure the programme has given them, Kris admits it won't last for ever.

She said: ''I think that it's going to come to an end sooner or later.

''It's something that we've enjoyed doing together as a family for so long. And it's been such a blessing that I think we would have the best home movies ever of life and have some really amazing memories.''

Kris' daughter Kim Kardashian West has admitted to being surprised by the show's longevity.

The brunette beauty has emerged as one of the world's most recognisable faces during her time on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', and Kim confessed she never envisioned it being so popular for so long.

She told 'The Today Show': ''I don't think we anticipated it lasting for 10 years.''

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian - who also stars in the reality TV show - recently admitted she ''didn't care'' about 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' when it launched in 2007.

The 33-year-old star said that she and her older sister Kourtney, 38, were both dismissive of the show when it first aired a decade ago.

She explained: ''Kourtney and I didn't care.

''Kourtney and I were like fully in the store, she was in Smooch, I was in DASH. And we were literally told we'll film around the stores to make you guys comfortable. We did not care.''

By contrast, Kim could see how the show would help the family to develop their other business interests.

She said: ''We thought it would be good for business. That's what I said to get them to want to do it.''