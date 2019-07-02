Kris Jenner says her relationship with daughter Kylie ''changes every few years''.

The 63-year-old reality star matriarch revealed she is ''always'' there for Kylie - who gave birth to her own daughter Stormi 17 months ago - as their friendship constantly evolves.

She said: ''We've always been very connected emotionally and spiritually and have this incredibly strong bond. But I think as we both get older, our relationship shifts a bit.

''And for me, I just want her to know that I'm always here to guide her and help her with whatever she needs, rather than it always being, you know, the way it used to be back in the day. Our relationship changes every few years.''

And Kylie, 21, admitted becoming a mother herself made her ''appreciate all the things'' her own mum has done for her over the years, and given her a greater understanding of how it feels to be a parent.

She told Harper's Bazaar Arabia's July/August issue: ''When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she's done for me.

''Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi.''

Meanwhile, Kris - who is mother to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner - previously said her secret to raising children is to ''pay attention'' and to make sure you're ''a part of their lives''.

She said: ''Just listen, pay attention, really talk to them, be a part of their lives. They're all my best friends, so I couldn't be more blessed.''