Kris Jenner's daughters charge a ''six figure'' sum for sponsored social media posts.

The 63-year-old Kardashian matriarch has daughters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, and has said each of the reality stars will charge a whopping sum in exchange for posting a picture on their Instagram account which promotes a certain product.

Although she wouldn't state exactly how much each star charges, she insisted the sums are ''definitely six figures''.

She added: ''My daughters are constantly getting offers to post something for a company, or a brand, on social media. So they're - they have a fee for a post, or a fee for a story, a fee for Facebook, a fee for - you know - they have a fee schedule.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also revealed the likes of Kim and Kylie can charge more for their promoted posts, and each of her daughters hike the price up if the product in question is ''pharmaceutical''.

Speaking in an upcoming interview for 'CBS Sunday Morning' - which will air this Sunday (14.04.19) - Kris added: ''Sometimes, If it's Kim, or if it's Kylie, it depends on what it really is. [If it's] a pharmaceutical product, if it's something that you're going to drink, or ingest, or put on your body, [the price goes up].''

Kris' comments come after Kim stated last month that she only accepts endorsements for products she actually uses.

She said: ''If there is work that is really easy that doesn't take away from our kids, that's like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider. You're going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it's worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you're okay with that.''

But the family have received backlash for their brand deals in the past, with Jameela Jamil recently dubbing them a ''terrible and toxic influence on young girls'' for promoting products such as appetite suppressing lollipops, meal replacement shakes, and detox teas.