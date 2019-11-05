Kris Jenner's daughters have showered her with love on her 64th birthday.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star turned 64 on Tuesday (05.11.19), and to celebrate the special occasion, her daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West took to social media.

Khloe, 35, praised her mother for making ''life perfect'' in an Instagram post which featured several professional shots of the pair, as she wrote: ''Happy beautiful birthday mommy!! We are here to celebrate you daily!!! You make life perfect! You make life happy and filled with love! You excite me when it comes to Life! You remind me that life is a celebration! You make me believe I could do anything at any time. You are a Queen who has raised mini Queens and a young King. That's a super woman to me!!

''I only pray I can leave footprints on peoples souls the way you do. I love you so much. You've been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life. Your strength, compassion, love, work ethic, beauty and your incredible generosity is beyond anything else I have witnessed.

''There are so many good things I could say about you. The list could go on forever. Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart! I will love you more and more everyday Until the end of time Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Today please enjoy being the Queen that you are!!! Happy birthday Queen (sic)''

Whilst Kourtney, 40, shared a clip of her mother singing during a karaoke evening, and wrote: ''Happy birthday to the queen of everything (karaoke included). (sic)''

And 39-year-old Kim praised the mother of six - who also has son Rob Kardashian, and daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner - for being ''the best mom in the entire world''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Birthday mama!!!! Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world. I don't know how you do it! Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special. You've given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world! I can't wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much! (sic)''

As of the time of writing, Kendall and Kylie have not posted on Instagram to mark the occasion, but Rob uploaded a picture of himself with Kris, accompanied by a simple caption.

He wrote: ''Happy birthday @krisjenner (sic)''