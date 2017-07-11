Kris Jenner's make-up artist once made her buy a ''crazy fur'' coat.

Joyce Bonelli - who is part of the family's glam squad - loves going shopping with the Kardashians and Jenners and even once persuaded Kris to buy an expensive Fendi coat, despite her daughters disapproving of the jacket.

Joyce said: ''Oh my God, I once made Kris buy this crazy fur. It was black with huge polka dots. I'm not sure if it was Fendi or something - it was just so crazy. All of her girls were like, 'What the f**k is that?' We love just having fun. That's what I love about her, she doesn't care what they say.''

Joyce has worked with the family since 2005 and praised the girls for being ''like sisters'' to her.

She added to Coveteur: ''I met Kim [Kardashian] on a photo shoot [in 2005]. I had no idea who she was. This was before they had a show. I was doing Girls Next Door at the time. Kris [Jenner] was there, so she was Miss Manager. They were exactly how they are today, super sweet, so professional, on time, and so particular.

''Kris was like, 'Okay, you need the lip liner, the lipstick, and then the gloss.' I was like, 'Okay, I'm still doing the lip liner. I'm not there yet.' It was just so funny. I was instantly obsessed with their dynamic. Kris mentioned that they were doing a show. Here we are shooting season 14. The girls are definitely like sisters [to me].''