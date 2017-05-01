Kris Jenner's alleged stalker has been arrested.

A man named Joshua Jacobs has reportedly been arrested for felony stalking after he allegedly attempted to break into the home of the 61-year-old reality star on Monday (01.05.17).

According to TMZ.com, the alleged offence is the third time Joshua has broken into the gated community in the Hidden Hills of California where the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star lives.

The publication claims Joshua broke the arm at the security gate to the community and managed to make it all the way to the front of Kris' house before private security caught him in the act and kept him close until law enforcement arrived at the scene.

An insider told E! News that Joshua has been ''a real scary guy'' for some time, although no motivation behind his alleged offence is clear as of the time of writing.

The source also told the publication: ''Kris is safe.''

It isn't the first time a member of the famous family has had a brush with an alleged stalker either, as in August last year Shavaughn McKenzie was arrested for allegedly stalking Kris' 21-year-old daughter Kendall.

Shavaughn allegedly followed Kendall through the gates of her property as she drove up to her house, and was charged with one count of misdemeanour stalking and one count of misdemeanour trespassing.

In October, Kendall spoke out in court as she recalled coming face to face with Shavaughn.

She explained how she drove around him and saw her gate close, but didn't realise he had followed her into the Hollywood Hills estate until she saw him in her car mirror.

Kendall screamed ''Who are you?'' but the man just stared at her. She wound her window down six inches and shouted at him to leave, prompting him to begin banging on her windows.

According to TMZ, she admitted: ''I've never been so scared in my life.''