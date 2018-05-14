Kris Jenner says Pilates ''changed her life''.

The 62-year-old momager likes to keep up with her daughters - Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner - when it comes to her fitness and wellness routine, as she strives to ''find a balance'' in order to help feel her best.

She said: ''I think just being able to stay active and work out and try and eat somewhat healthy and take care of myself. All of the things that they say to do - it's what I am trying to do now. So I'm playing around with my diet right now and trying to find a great balance.

''Most of the time, trying to at least get some cardio in everyday and keeping my heart healthy. Get a regular facial here and there, getting a massage, just trying to keep my body feeling good.''

The showbiz matriarch has only recently taken up Pilates - but she insists it's changed her life.

Kris explained: ''I just started doing Pilates. Pilates is one of the best things I have ever done. Pilates in and of itself is so great, but the fact that there's all this stretching before and after - it's a thing I have never done before. I promise you it has changed my life.''

Kris has collaborated with her youngest daughter Kylie, 20, for a cosmetics collection to create a range of palettes and lipsticks to re-create her signature look.

Kris says it's ''so fun'' to see Kylie's passion for her products.

She told Harper's Bazaar: ''When it's launch day, she's got all engines blasting and doing her thing on social media and then it's very exciting to see the response. We're always so pleasantly surprised.

''It's so much fun and it's amazing to watch her work because she's so excited about what she's doing. I think one of the measures of success is doing something that you really, really love and being good at it and having it resonate with everyone.

''She's doing something that she really loves.''