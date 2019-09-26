Kris Jenner pulled her daughters Kendall and Kylie out of high school because they were under performing.

The famous sisters initially attended Sierra Canyon School in California but their 63-year-old 'momager' decided it would be best for them to leave and enrol in Novel Education Group - a homeschooling agency based in Los Angeles - so that they could gain their diplomas while building and maintaining their careers.

The matriarch said in a press release for Novel Education: ''They were performing poorly in school due to constantly missing classes as the regular 8 a.m.-4 p.m. school day clashed with their budding careers. The girls also weren't able to fully be creative in the typical school setting, which kept them disinterested.

''Kendall and Kylie were able to not only choose the courses they wanted to but also create a schedule that fit with their busy lifestyles. Novel Education Group allowed them to both graduate high school and build a successful career at the same time.''

While neither Kendall or Kylie decided to further their education by attending college after they graduated in 2014 and 2015, respectively, both of them have gone on to have highly successful careers in the public eye.

Kendall, 23, has made a name for herself in the modelling industry and has even walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway alongside Angels Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge and Josephine Skriver.

Kylie, 22, launched her own make-up business Kylie Cosmetics - formerly known as Kylie Lip Kit - in 2015 and was recently named the world's youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine.

The brunette beauty - who has 19-month-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott - ''didn't expect'' to be so successful when she launched her beauty business, which values at least $900 million, four years ago.

She said at the time: ''I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back.''

Most of the brand's marketing is done through social media - where Kylie announces product launches, previews new items and tells fans which shades she's wearing each day - to her 175 million-plus fan base across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and Kylie believes it's been essential to her success.

She added: ''It's the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.''

Kylie owns her entire company and has just seven full-time and five part-time employees, while manufacturing and packaging is outsourced to Seed Beauty and her mother Kris helps run the brand's finances and PR.