Kris Jenner felt ''so proud'' watching her daughter Kendall Jenner in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 63-year-old momager was in the crowd when her 23-year-old daughter took to the runway at the annual lingerie extravaganza, which took place in New York City, on Thursday (08.11.18) and she thought the brunette beauty looked ''stunning'' in her catwalk ensembles.

She shared a number of pictures from her daughter at the show and wrote on Instagram: ''Simply stunning! So proud watching Kendall walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 runway today! All of the Angels looked so beautiful.''

In one look, Kendall donned black lacy lingerie accessorised with a sequined black sheer turtleneck top and embellished black boots, while her wings were a fan of thin black feathers topped with stars.

For her second appearance, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star wore a punk-inspired plaid outfit featuring a flowing short skirt and mixed red fabrics.

While Kendall didn't walk in the show in Shanghai last year, she had some practice recently when she and her famous siblings dressed up as Victoria's Secret Angels for Halloween.

She told People magazine: ''I did [get my practice in]. I actually didn't even think of it like that until I got into the outfit and I was like, 'Oh wow, this was good.' It was so much fun.''

But if she was asked to choose one of her sisters to join her in the catwalk extravaganza, she couldn't single any of them out.

She said: ''All of them. Every single one of them.''

However, the brunette beauty was delighted to be involved in this year's show alongside her close friends Gigi and Bella Hadid.

She said backstage: ''I'm excited to be back. We're all together again.''