Kris Jenner is ''proud'' of her daughter Khloe Kardashian.

The 62-year-old matriarch took to Instagram on Wednesday (27.06.18) to heap praise on her daughter in celebration of her 34th birthday, where she gushed over Khloe's ''positivity and passion'' and shared her ''joy'' over Khloe's recent journey into motherhood with two-month-old daughter True.

Posting a series of pictures of herself with Khloe, Kris wrote: ''Happy birthday to my bunny @khloekardashian!! Beautiful, smart, kind and the strongest person I know, you amaze me every single day. You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you. You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion. This year we celebrate you being a new mommy, and all the amazing blessings that brings. To watch you with baby True brings me the greatest joy. I love you to the moon and back!! You deserve the world. #HappyBirthdayKhloe (sic)''

The praise comes after a tough few months for the 'Revenge Body' star, who was faced with heartbreak just days before the birth of her daughter when her boyfriend - and True's father - Tristan Thompson was spotted getting close to another woman.

Khloe and Tristan have since patched up their romance, and Kris recently said she ''trusts'' her daughter to make the right decisions following the alleged cheating scandal.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: ''I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead. I'm not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloé. She's so smart, and such a great girl, and she'll figure it out.''

It isn't just Khloe's mother who is sticking up for her either, as her older sister Kim Kardashian West previously revealed she was ''rooting'' for the pair's reconciliation.

She said: ''I'm always rooting for her. I'm always rooting for love. I'm always rooting for families.''