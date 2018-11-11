Showbiz matriarch Kris Jenner has written a heartfelt message to Dream Kardashian to mark her second birthday.
The showbiz matriarch has taken to her Instagram account to post a glowing tribute to Dream, who is the daughter of reality TV stars Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.
Alongside a photograph of Dream, Kris wrote: ''Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!! You have brought such joy into our lives and I love you so dearly... what a special blessing you are my precious girl.. I LOVE YOU [love heart emojis] May you always have bubbles!! [love heart emojis] #happybirthdaydream #dreamgirl #dreamy (sic)''
Kim Kardashian West has also posted a message to Dream on her Instagram account.
The reality TV star - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old Chicago with her husband Kanye West - published a picture of herself holding baby Dream.
She captioned the snap: ''My baby Dream, Happy Birthday! We've come a long way since this pic lol! I love our snuggles. Saint loves you so much & so do I!!!! (sic)''
Meanwhile, Chyna - who split from Rob in acrimonious circumstances in 2017 - has written a touching message to her daughter on social media.
The model wrote on Instagram: ''To my Dreamy, Today is your 2nd Birthday and one day when you are older you will read this and know how much I love and cherish you. I wish you the most fulfilling experiences on your journey, blessings that overflows on your hands and the courage to pursue your ''Dreams''. As your mother I hope happiness and peace will follow you every step of the way. Happy Birthday to my beautiful and smart babygirl!!!!! Love Mommy [love heart emoji] (sic)''
