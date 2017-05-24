Kris Jenner is planning a reality show about Scott Disick.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly producing a show about the 33-year-old television personality - who is the ex-boyfriend of Kris' daughter Kourtney Kardashian and the father of three of her grandkids, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two.

And Kris is also considering a series about her daughter Khloé Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom.

A source told Radar Online: ''Business comes first. If she can come up with an idea for Khloé's ex Lamar Odom or one of Kim's exes, she would do it.

''Her kids don't mind. They have lived with Kris for a long time and know who she is. Plus, they would rather have an ex back on TV in a show controlled by their mom than by someone else.''

Despite his split from Kourtney, Scott has always remained close to the family, with Kris previously admitted he is like a son to her.

She said: ''We knew Scott when he was 20 years old. He was a very young man, he was a baby! He was younger than Kendall is now for goodness sake. They started a relationship very young and had three beautiful children. His parents both died in the same year a few years ago. He's been through a lot ... I think he's had a bit of a challenging time. He's one of my kids, what can I say?''

However, the former couple have had their differences in the past.

She shared previously: ''I've told him, I'm living my life and you're working on you. You've never been better, but you're so inconsistent. I need to see if you can be consistent.''

Whilst Scott admitted at the time: ''I feel like I will never be over her. She's the love of my life, but I just try to do everything to be there for her, but there's literally no appreciation for anything ever.''