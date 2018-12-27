Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party reportedly cost $500,000.

The 63-year-old reality star staged her annual December 24 bash at the Hidden Hills home of her daughter Kim Kardashian West and son-in-law Kanye West and spared no expense in making sure the family's 200 guests had a great time - and insiders insist the celebration, which will be seen on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', is worth every penny.

The source explained: '''The party needs to be eye-popping because it sets the tone for their empire, it creates a fantasy world and makes people want to tune in so $500,000 is nothing for them.

''The grand spectacle of the party also helps sell Kylie's makeup, Kim's perfumes, and Khloe's jeans. It's all about image.''

And despite the huge price tag, Kris reportedly bagged herself a bargain as party planner Mindy Weiss offered her a discount because they have worked together for so long.

Mindy spent several months planning the party, which Kris requested had a Winter Wonderland theme, and Kanye - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and 11-month-old Chicago with Kim - was also heavily involved in the arrangements.

The source told DailyMail.com: ''The direction was a dreamy look with no red and green. Last year Kris went heavy on red and green in her home. But this year it was at Kim and Kanye's place, which is all white everywhere, so they wanted the decorations to be white too.

''It was also said that Kanye wanted it to be especially over the top for his three kids. He wanted it to look unreal.''

The biggest expense was to create a snowy backyard so guests could go sledging, while a number of tents were erected, including one for performances by the likes of John Legend.

Several dinner tables were brought out, with an entire room dedicated to a buffet from Bruce Hecker, while desserts included candy, cookies, cakes and even a Churro cart.

The insider said: ''There was so much food everywhere, Kris loves to make a feast for people even though she does not eat much herself. She is always on a diet.

''It's always top quality with plenty of seasonal vegetables and artisan bread, leafy salads, prime cut meats and healthy fare too.''

Flowers by family friend Jeff Leatham, photo booths and a visit from Santa also drove up the cost of the bash.

The pal said of the Santa: ''They have been using the same guy for like 20 years, he loves coming because the food is so good.''

Additional costs came from paying for staff, including 50 security guards and 20 valet parkers.

The insider explained: ''They had to have 50 people working that night because so many people want to sneak in it's crazy. Some times neighbours will drift by to get a look, mostly the teenagers. The guest list is very controlled, no one can crash.

''Then there are the security guards needed. I mean, Jennifer Lopez was there, so you need the best security.

''No one is expected to park their own car! That would be rude. So that is taken care of too.''