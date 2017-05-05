Kris Jenner has obtained a restraining order against her alleged stalker.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's former security guard, Joshua Jacobs, has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the 61-year-old matriarch after making a third attempt to contact her at home earlier this week.

Kris' lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed for the restraining order on Wednesday (03.05.17), explaining how Jacobs had tried to get close to the reality TV star two days previously, with documents featuring a statement from Kris that said: ''[Jacobs] crashed his vehicle through the gate to our community, came on to my property looking for me at around 1:00 AM.''

According to TMZ, the man - who has been charged with felony stalking - was found by Kris' personal security kneeling down in front of the security keypad on her house and pressing keys.

He had also made a similar attempt at the property two weeks ago, and in March made his first call - with his grandmother in the passenger seat of his car.

Kris previously expressed her intention to step up security for all her family after her daughter Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in November.

The momager decided to have her own house windows tinted as a precaution.

She explained: ''I would worry about someone walking down the street and looking in here. It's a security measure.''

She later added: ''As a mom, you want to keep your kids safe. And in this case, one of the changes, among many, that we need to make is security.''

Kris also urged her son Rob Kardashian to rein in his extravagant Instagram posts.

She advised: ''You cannot post pictures of all those Rolex watches.''

Kim added: ''[You need to stop] all the flashiness on, like, Instagram and all of that.''