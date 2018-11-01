Kris Jenner nearly ''wet her pants'' when she was pranked on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show'.

The 62-year-old Kardashian/Jenner matriarch had the fright of her life when a zombie jumped out on her whilst she was appearing on the talk show on Halloween (31.10.18).

Kim Kardashian West's mother screamed the studio down and fell to the floor, before being helped back up by her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Struggling to contain her giggling, Kris laughed: ''I think I wet my pants.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shared the hilarious prank on her Instagram account, and captioned it: ''Happy Halloween @theellenshow #TheEllenShow #danger #scaredthesh*#%!#toutofme (sic)''

The momager has certainly had a few surprises lately.

Kris' daughter Kylie Jenner gifted her mother a classic red Ferrari to mark her forthcoming 63rd birthday on November 5.

She wrote on Instagram: ''488 For The Queen #EarlyBdayGift. My mom's dream car. (sic)''

Sharing a video on her Instagram story, Kylie captured the exact moment she gave her mom the gift.

Addressing the camera, she said: ''Alright, so I'm on my way to my mom's house to surprise her with her birthday gift. I've had this for the last month, and I am so excited to finally be giving it to her. It's a little dark outside, so I hope that she can see it good.''

Kris then could be seen coming out the house in her pyjamas alongside Corey, and when she was presented with the car, she squealed: ''What is that? What? Are you kidding me? Oh my god! I would have dressed cuter! What is going on? I don't even know what to do! How do you even start it?''

It is not the only lavish purchase Kylie has made of late, recently partnering up with boyfriend Travis Scott - with whom she has nine-month-old daughter Stormi Webster - to drop $13 million on a new home in Beverly Hills.