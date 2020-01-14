Kris Jenner loves spending ''one-on-one'' quality time with each of her 10 grandchildren, as she says baking and shopping are among her favourite activities to do with the tots.
The 64-year-old matriarch has 10 grandchildren from five of her six children, and has said the best way for her to spoil her ever-growing family is to spend quality time with each tot individually.
Speaking about the fun activities she does with her grandkids, Kris said: ''The other day we made cookies. We go shopping. I take Mason shopping with me [and] just do things one-on-one.''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star loves to ''bake'' with her granddaughters, and is a fan of making sweet treats that their parents don't allow them to have.
She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Baking is big with the girls. [They love] anything fun and yummy that they can't have at home.''
All of Kris' children have families of their own except Kendall Jenner, who is the only member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to not be a parent.
Eldest child Kourtney has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, whilst Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have four kids, six-year-old North, four-year-old Saint, Chicago - who turns two later this week - and Psalm, eight months.
Khloe Kardashian has 21-month-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Rob has three-year-old Dream with former beau Blac Chyna, and Kylie Jenner has 23-month-old Stormi with ex Travis Scott.
Meanwhile, Kris previously admitted she can't pick her favourite grandchild because her list ''changes all the time''.
She said in September 2018: ''It changes all the time. [I'm] close to all the girls because we do a lot of fun, girly stuff. ... On [a recent] vacation, I think I was attached to Reign, [but] it changes every day. The babies are just starting to get animated so that's cute. There's a lot of personalities.''
