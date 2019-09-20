Kris Jenner has had the ''time of [her] life'' being in charge of her ''tribe''.

The 63-year-old momager - who looks after the careers of her kids, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner - has always put in the time and effort to ''nurture relationships'' with her kids from when they were very young.

She said: ''I've worked really hard since they were little to nurture relationships with my children.

''I was the Brownie leader and the soccer coach and the room mother and the carpool driver. I had the time of my life being in charge of my own little tribe.''

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star brought her kids up with a strong work ethic and a desire to succeed in their own right.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''Kim was the first one to realise, 'Hey, my mom's not going to buy me everything I want, so I've got to get a job.'

''When she was 13 she worked in a clothing store. Then she started her closet organising business. Her best friend Paris Hilton was one of her first clients.

''After that, she borrowed money from her dad, bought up all these Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin boots, and sold them for a profit on eBay.

''My kids were savvy about the Internet. They figured it out fast.''

Kris worries about ''haters'' online and admitted there have been times she's advised her brood to stay away from social media to avoid reading harsh comments.

She said: ''There are people out there who are using social media to just try to get attention.

''They're starving for whatever's missing in their own lives. They're lashing out at somebody.

''But there's really nothing you can do. The haters are gonna hate because they're miserable.

''You hope eventually that people realise there's a lot more to everyone than a couple of pictures on social media.

''If people put more energy into going out and being a productive human being and getting a really great job and focusing on their own selves, they wouldn't have time to criticise somebody else on social media in order to make themselves feel better.

''At times I've told my kids, 'Just stay off the Internet for a while.' ''