Kris Jenner paid tribute to her ''beautiful bunny'' Khloe Kardashian to mark her 33rd birthday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star left a sweet message for her daughter on the social media site to mark her birthday on Tuesday (27.06.17).

Captioning a collage of pictures of the pair, both recent and from her childhood, she wrote: ''Happy birthday my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are the kindest soul with the biggest heart and I am forever grateful God blessed me with you... you are so funny and make everyone laugh and continue to bring incredible joy to everyone around you....

''you are so smart and are the best daughter, sister, friend, auntie and girlfriend any of us could ever ask for... truly beautiful inside and out! I love you more than you will ever know my bunny... Mommy xo #HappyBirthdayKhloe (sic)''

Elsewhere, sibling Kourtney Kardashian shared a video of her with Khloe.

She wrote underneath it: ''Starting out @khloekardashian birthday with a reminder of how annoying we are when we're together...more to come... (sic)''

Whilst Kim shared an old picture of the pair, adding: ''Happy Birthday to my little sissy @khloekardashian I don't know what life would be like without you! You deserve all the happiness on this Earth! Thanks for making life so much fun! I love you!!! (sic)''

It comes after Tristan Thompson, Khloe's boyfriend, threw a surprise party for her over the weekend.

Khloe's sister Kim and their half-sibling Kendall Jenner shared videos of Khloe arriving at the venue with Tristan and looking shocked as her family surprised her.

Kim also shared a picture of her with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner as they waited for Khloe to arrive.

She captioned it: ''Sisters waiting to surprise Khloe... (sic)''

Meanwhile, Khloe looked radiant as she arrived in a beautiful shimmery dress, complete with high heels whilst her boyfriend looked smart in a patterned shirt and skinny black jeans.