Kris Jenner finds the idea of Kylie Jenner marrying Travis Scott hilarious.

The 61-year-old showbiz matriarch was leaving Nobu Los Angeles with her boyfriend Corey Gamble when she was asked by TMZ if she would give the 25-year-old rapper his blessing to marry her make-up mogul daughter Kylie, 20.

However, as the couple have only been dating a few months, Kris merely laughed at the idea.

Meanwhile, Kylie's family reportedly approve of her romance with Travis and prefer him to her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

An insider shared: ''Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga. There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy.''

And although marriage may not be on the cards for Kylie and Travis just yet, things are getting serious after he recently bought her a $60,000 necklace to mark her 20th birthday.

The necklace features a large blue butterfly and is made from 28 carats of diamonds.

It came after Kylie insisted she didn't want any lavish gifts to mark her birthday.

She shared: ''Usually I go on a trip every year and I like to do something special and big. This year I'm just feeling family vibes. I just want to be around my family and my friends and just do something cute.

''A jewellery holder. I needed a new something to carry my jewellery in. That's literally something random. That's the only thing I can think of.

''Other than that I really don't want anything. I don't care. I'm doing special charity things on my birthday and I like sentimental things, because the materialistic things, if I want something, I'll usually get it myself. I don't really like when people buy things for me.''