Kris Jenner says Khloe Kardashian is ''scared'' about having her baby.

The 62-year-old businesswoman is set to become a grandmother for the ninth time in the coming weeks when her daughter and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcome a baby girl into the world, and while the showbiz matriarch is ''excited'' about the impending new arrival, she thinks the 'Revenge Body' star is feeling apprehensive.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kris revealed: ''I'm excited. I think [she's ready], so we'll see. When you have your first baby, you're scared.''

And Kris - who is also mother to Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Kim Kardashian West, 37, Rob Kardashian, 31, Kendall Jenner, 22, and 20-year-old Kylie Jenner - admitted Khloe is getting ''sick'' of her family sharing their advice with her.

She joked: ''I give her so much advice [that] she's sick of me. Yeah, we all give her advice because, you know, most of us have had a child or two in this family.''

Although Khloe is feeling supported by her large family, she wants to ''figure out'' how to be a parent on her own, and won't be copying her sisters when it comes to raising her little girl.

She previously said: ''[I got] a lot [of advice from my sisters]. Too much. I've gotten to the point... I'm like, 'OK, shut the f**k up and take your own advice.' Like, I love Kourtney, but... I'm going to figure it all out, I promise you. We're all going to learn. So some advice is great, but it's also not what you say, it's how you say it.''

Khloe and Tristan are due any day now and the Good American founder is ''ready'' for her baby to arrive.

Posting an intimate snap of the loving couple on her Instagram today (09.04.18), she wrote the caption: ''We are ready whenever you are little mama''