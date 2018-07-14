Kris Jenner is a ''perfectionist''.

The 62-year-old showbiz matriarch has helped to guide the money-spinning ventures of her children and Pam Behan - who worked for the Kardashians during the 90s - has revealed she was an extremely demanding boss.

She shared: ''I liked Kris and I respected her for many reasons. She was not easy to work for because she was a perfectionist and she expected perfection.

''On a daily basis, when she has a very long list and you're fighting LA traffic and taking kids to their events, and maybe possibly not everything on the list gets done.

''There were a few moments where I got an earful.''

Kris has always been determined to ensure her children made successes of themselves.

But Pam - who was still in her 20s when she became a nanny for the Kardashians - initially found it difficult to deal with such a demanding boss.

She told the TV show 'Scandal Made Me Famous': ''At first, I used to be just crushed when she would speak to me like that.

''But she vents, she speaks what's on her mind. She wasn't easy to work for, but I did enjoy my job.''

Meanwhile, Kris recently admitted she ''regrets'' cheating on her late husband Robert Kardashian.

The reality TV star married the lawyer in 1978 and had four children - Kourtney, 39, Kim, 37, Khloe, 34, and Rob, 31 - with him, but she was devastated when he filed for divorce in 1991 after he found out about her affair with a soccer player.

Kris said: ''I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I got pregnant on my honeymoon - I had the happiest life you could've dreamt about. But when you're in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was like what I think I went through at some point.

''I did [have an affair] which wasn't ... nothing I'm proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.

''I was devastated when he filed for divorce because it made it real. Like, you think you're going to come through this period - that was really hard for me.''