Kris Jenner ''trusts'' her daughter Khloe Kardashian to make the right choices when it comes to her romance with Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old reality star was faced with an uncertain future when her boyfriend Tristan was pictured seemingly getting close to another woman just days before their daughter True was born eight weeks ago.

But after she decided not to break up with the NBA star, her mother Kris Jenner has insisted she supports her daughter no matter what.

She said: ''I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead. I'm not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloé. She's so smart, and such a great girl, and she'll figure it out.''

And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' matriarch, 62, added that both Khloe and Tristan are doing well.

Asked how each of them are doing, she told People magazine: ''She's great. Tristan? He's great. Yeah, he's good.''

Kris' kind words come after 'Revenge Body' star Khloe seemingly slammed those who aren't happy for her following her decision to work on her romance with Tristan, 27.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Misery loves company ... people can't stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly (sic)''

It isn't just Khloe's mother who is sticking up for her either, as her older sister Kim Kardashian West previously revealed she was ''rooting'' for the pair's reconciliation.

She said: ''I'm always rooting for her. I'm always rooting for love. I'm always rooting for families.''

But she also described the situation as ''f***ed up''.

She added: ''I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f***ed up.

''Poor Khloe. We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are. She's so strong and she's doing the best that she can.

''It's a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother that if there's a baby involved, I'm going to keep it cute and classy and try not to say anything negative because one day True is going to see this.

''It's just so messed up.''