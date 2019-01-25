Kris Jenner isn't planning to marry for a third time.

The 63-year-old showbiz matriarch has dated boyfriend Corey Gamble for four years, and she insists they're happy to continue their relationship without ever tying the knot.

Appearing on Australian radio programme 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show', Kris - who was previously married to Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner - : ''I think I'm so happy with the way things are right now. I've heard people say that in the past and you kinda go, 'Oh, c'mon,' but it's true. We have such a good time and we're very happy.''

In fact, Kris revealed that she and Corey never discuss getting married because they're both busy with other things.

However, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star insisted they're as happy as they've ever been.

She shared: ''He couldn't be a better person in my life for everything that goes on and what we do, because he keeps me grounded.''

Meanwhile, Kris previously claimed that her family have barely been able to relax since the first season of their reality show aired in 2007.

The TV star - who has kids Kourtney, 39, Kim, 38, Khloe, 34, Rob, 31, Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21 - also admitted she has to ''micromanage'' the lives of her children.

She recalled: ''We finished filming season one and before we had a day off they signed us for season two and we literally started filming a week later.

''I had to micromanage a family that was maybe going to say, 'What?! Were exhausted, we've been filming, filming, filming' - and I mean, yes, we were filming our normal, regular lives but it's still stressful. You have to have that vision.

''That was where the whole Momager thing was born. I needed to be a mom and I needed to manage the entire family and the situation and where we were going from here.''