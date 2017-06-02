Kris Jenner feels like Caitlyn Jenner's ''scapegoat''.

The 67-year-old television personality - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment - recently released her memoir 'Secrets of My Life' in which she details her relationship with her ex-wife Kris, which has garnered criticism from the Kardashian/Jenner family for ''discrediting'' the family matriarch.

Now, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has said Caitlyn - with whom she had two daughters, 21-year-old Kendall and 19-year-old Kylie - never told her about her ''gender dysphoria'' when they were dating, despite the confession leading to her divorce from second wife Linda Thompson.

Speaking to her daughter Kim Kardashian West about a time when she asked her former husband about her relationship Linda, Kris said: ''She weaves this elaborate story about how she and Linda broke up. Cait could've told me the story that she writes about in the book, which is ... Linda got so angry and nasty that Cait had to tell her about her gender dysphoria. Why wouldn't you have just told me what happened with Linda so at least I could make my own decision if I wanted to get married to someone who really wanted to be a woman?''

To which Kim, 36, replied: ''She just literally started three families with three different people and f***ed everyone over.''

Kris then added that she believes Caitlyn is hitting out at their relationship in her book because she ''can't handle'' her own ''negative publicity''.

She said in a preview clip for an upcoming episode of their reality show: ''100 percent. But [she] can't handle that negative publicity, so I'm going to be the scapegoat. She's going to throw me under the bus.''