Kris Jenner is helping Scott Disick ''navigate his nerves'' ahead of the launch of his new show.

Scott's new show 'Flip It Like Disick' - which follows the 36-year-old reality star as he explores his love for real estate by flipping houses - is set to air on E! on August 9, and according to sources, he's beginning to ''feel the pressure'' that comes with starring in his own show.

And Kris - who is the mother of Scott's former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, and is executive producing 'Flip It Like Disick' - is reportedly on hand to help guide Scott through the ''nerve-wracking'' period before the show airs.

An insider said: ''Scott's new show, 'Flip It Like Disick', premieres in a few weeks and Kris is the very hands-on executive producer. She and Scott both want this to be a huge success, with multiple seasons, but, first and foremost, they need this season to be a hit.

''So, Scott is really feeling the pressure. Kris is helping to navigate his nerves and helping him with ideas on how to increase the promotion over the next few weeks. They're in the final stretch, so it's very exciting and very nerve-wracking all at the same time.''

Scott - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with Kourtney - is no stranger to reality TV having featured heavily on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', but is still ''nervous'' about the prospect of fronting his own show, as he knows ''no-one can predict'' how people will react.

The source added to HollywoodLife: ''Scott's very proud of the show. The response from people has been great, but he's still nervous. No one can really predict how the fans will react.''

Meanwhile, the star - who is now in a relationship with Sofia Richie - recently said he hopes the show will ''entertain and inspire'' people.

He said: ''I'm excited to bring fans a new series that shows what I'm really passionate about professionally, which is flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes. E! has never had a show like this before. It's a bit different than viewers are used to seeing, but I think they will be both entertained and inspired by my team.''