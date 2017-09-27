Kris Jenner doesn't want her grandchildren to have their own spin-off show.

The 61-year-old momager admits the youngest members of her famous family are ''amazing'' when they make appearances on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', but has said it would be ''pushing the envelope'' to give the tots - including Kourtney Kardashian's children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, as well as Kim Kardashian West's daughter North, four, and son Saint, 21 months - their own show.

When asked if she'd consider giving the young Kardashians their own airtime, Kris said: ''I think that's kind of pushing the envelope. I think it's a little too early to start thinking about them. They're amazing and when they're around they are in the show but I think it's a little too early for them to have any kind of spinoff.''

The Kardashian family are no strangers to spin-off shows, with Rob Kardashian previously starring in 'Rob & Chyna' with his then-fiancée Blac Chyna, and Kylie Jenner sharing her life on screen in 'Life of Kylie'.

However, Kris thinks its unlikely any of her other children will branch off into their own show, as most of them are too busy.

Asked if model Kendall, 21, would ever do a spin-off, Kris said: ''No. Kendall is really satisfied on her role in 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'. With her modelling career she's so busy. If she's not walking a runway, she's shooting a campaign or traveling around the world with her fashion obligations. She's a pretty busy little girl.''

And despite arguably being one of the most famous Kardashians, Kris also thinks a show focussing on 36-year-old Kim and her life with her husband Kanye West is also highly unlikely.

Kris told Variety magazine: ''I don't think so. I think Kanye's got so much on his plate. He's got fashion lines and his tour and his music, and Kim is super busy with her fashion line and her kids line and her makeup line that she just launched, so she's a full-time business woman.''