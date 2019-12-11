Kris Jenner has decided to give her loved ones a gift voucher for Botox this Christmas.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has been relying on the cosmetic procedure for a long time to banish the lines on her face - will be dishing out gift cards for Botox Cosmetic to her loved ones this festive season.
Speaking to PEOPLE.com, she said of the gift idea: ''It's a one stop shop for me. And who doesn't love Botox? For me it's been really great. If you're responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It's something that I've been using for a long time. My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life. A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I'm good to go. I'm pretty traditional. As long as I'm clean and scrubbed up, I'm a happy camper.''
And, although she's got a busy schedule, the 64-year-old matriarch - who has six children; Kourtney, 40, Kim, 39, Khloe, 35, Rob, 32, Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22 - still tries to make time for ''personal care'' because it's ''really important.''
She added: ''I taught my kids that when they were really young. And then they remind me of the horror stories of getting their first bikini waxes! We love great beauty experiences and learning about new things and new products.
''I also feel really blessed to have my mom still here feeling okay, and she's 85 years old. I hope I have that adventurous spirit when I'm her age. She's a joy. I'm going to give her a Botox gift card for sure.''
