Kris Jenner gives herself a ''mini face massage'' when she applies her face moisturiser.

The 63-year-old reality star - who has Kourtney, 40, Kim, 38, Khloé, 34, and Rob, 32 with late husband Robert Kardashian, and Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21, with former spouse Bruce Jenner, who now lives as a woman called Caitlyn Jenner - has opened up about her beauty routine and admitted that she realised ''good skin'' starts when you are young, and has since learnt the ''value'' of La Mer's ''creamy moisturiser'', which she applies religiously across her face and neck.

Speaking to Refinery29, she said: ''I think really good skin starts when you're young. When I was really young, I realised the value of a super-creamy moisturiser and getting facials from time to time to really help take care of my skin. My kids are pretty specific about the way you apply certain products. Like, you rub everything upward and across the face and the neck. The application of giving yourself your own mini face massage is amazing.''

And Kris is known for her flawless complexion on and off camera, and the momager admitted that she wasn't always as strict with her skincare regime.

She added: ''When I was growing up, we just put baby oil and iodine all over and sat there with a reflector on the beach and it was as much sun as we could get. We didn't know any better.

''Now, this generation really takes care of themselves in a way that we just weren't educated to back in the day. Just the other day, all the kids were in the pool, and they were slathering on sunscreen and I thought, 'OK, good point, better get something for my face.' ''

And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star insisted that a ''great massage'' can help ease any stress, and help her ''unwind''.

She continued: ''With all the stress that we have in our lives, I think it's really helpful to every once in a while get a great massage. It's really relaxing and helps me unwind.''