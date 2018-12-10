Kris Jenner worried Kim Kardashian West would become a ''crazy drug addict'' after her daughter revealed she had taken ecstasy.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who admitted on the show two weeks ago she'd dabbled with the drug in the past - has a close relationship with her mother and was always able to tell her anything, so after a frank chat with her 63-year-old mom about her antics, she instantly agreed to stop taking the pills because she didn't want to ruin her future.

Speaking to Busy Phillipps on 'Busy Tonight', she said: ''I would tell my mom everything, we always had such a close relationship. So I would come home and be like, 'Oh my god, mom, I did ecstasy last night.'

''She was sitting on top of the washing machine, [and] she like jumped up on it, and we were sitting in the hallway by the garage... and she was like, 'You one day, you're not going to be able to have babies, you can't do this, you're going to ruin yourself!' Like she was so upset.

''She never did drugs, so she was just so upset thinking that I was going to turn into something, you know, and just be this crazy drug addict.

''And I just was like, 'You know what? She's so right, I'm so over it. Like, this is so not me. And I just never did anything again.''

The 38-year-old star - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and 11-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - shocked her half-sister Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick, the former boyfriend of her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, when she revealed her past ecstasy use and Kim can understand why people were shocked because she's so straight-laced these days.

She said: ''People that were close to me, that obviously know that life of mine, they're like, 'I can't believe you said that.' And I was like, 'Well, I mean, I never really hide anything.'

''[I think] it's just weird to people that I've done ecstasy but I don't drink, I don't smoke weed, I don't do anything. So it's weird to have done that.''

During the scenes on 'KUWTK', Kim admitted she hadn't made some of her best choices after taking ecstasy, including marrying music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 and shooting her infamous sex tape with Ray J.

She said: ''I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once, I got married. I did it again and I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.''