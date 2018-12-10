Kim Kardashian West stopped using ecstasy straight away after a frank conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner.
Kris Jenner worried Kim Kardashian West would become a ''crazy drug addict'' after her daughter revealed she had taken ecstasy.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who admitted on the show two weeks ago she'd dabbled with the drug in the past - has a close relationship with her mother and was always able to tell her anything, so after a frank chat with her 63-year-old mom about her antics, she instantly agreed to stop taking the pills because she didn't want to ruin her future.
Speaking to Busy Phillipps on 'Busy Tonight', she said: ''I would tell my mom everything, we always had such a close relationship. So I would come home and be like, 'Oh my god, mom, I did ecstasy last night.'
''She was sitting on top of the washing machine, [and] she like jumped up on it, and we were sitting in the hallway by the garage... and she was like, 'You one day, you're not going to be able to have babies, you can't do this, you're going to ruin yourself!' Like she was so upset.
''She never did drugs, so she was just so upset thinking that I was going to turn into something, you know, and just be this crazy drug addict.
''And I just was like, 'You know what? She's so right, I'm so over it. Like, this is so not me. And I just never did anything again.''
The 38-year-old star - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and 11-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - shocked her half-sister Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick, the former boyfriend of her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, when she revealed her past ecstasy use and Kim can understand why people were shocked because she's so straight-laced these days.
She said: ''People that were close to me, that obviously know that life of mine, they're like, 'I can't believe you said that.' And I was like, 'Well, I mean, I never really hide anything.'
''[I think] it's just weird to people that I've done ecstasy but I don't drink, I don't smoke weed, I don't do anything. So it's weird to have done that.''
During the scenes on 'KUWTK', Kim admitted she hadn't made some of her best choices after taking ecstasy, including marrying music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 and shooting her infamous sex tape with Ray J.
She said: ''I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once, I got married. I did it again and I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.