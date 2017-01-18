Kris Jenner has ''kicked off'' at Jonathan Cheban because he's agreed to take part in a UK dating show.

The 42-year-old PR guru - who is Kim Kardashian West's best friend - has signed up to find love on the forthcoming series of 'Celebs Go Dating' but the news hasn't gone down well with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star as she wants him back in Los Angeles to film her popular reality TV show.

A source told the MailOnline: ''Kris and the show's producers have kicked off because Jonathan has refused to fly back to Los Angeles, as well as missing Kim's big Dubai trip.

''Jonathan staying in London really throws 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' production into a spin because they need continuity throughout the show. They went him to go back to LA, but he's in London filming a couple of TV shows and is refusing to budge.''

Jonathan jetted across to the UK last month after he was approached by bosses at 'Celebrity Big Brother' to take part in the current All Stars and New Stars special but, after they retracted their offer because of his ''diva demands'', E4 reached out to him about the dating show alongside Joey Essex.

But after Kim - who took three months out of the spotlight last year after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris - got wind of the news, she reportedly made it clear how furious she was.

A source said: ''Kim has been quite clear that she isn't impressed that he is doing the programme, although she would love nothing more than for her friend to be settled and happy in a relationship.''

The 36-year-old beauty - who has two children three-year-old daughter North and 13-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West - even tried to persuade Jonathan to stay in the US by telling him that she can set him up with a more ''suitable'' girl across the pond and already has her eye on someone.