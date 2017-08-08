Kris Jenner ''fell in love 150 percent'' with Caitlyn Jenner when they first met.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star wanted to help her now ex-husband - who was known as Bruce Jenner at the time - develop her career as a public speaker and was willing to put her own money into making it happen.

She said: ''I fell in love with him, 150 percent. I've always looked at things like, 'We're just going to figure this out.' I don't stop and think about, What's the plan here? I just went for it. I realised after we got married and I had a limited amount of money, and I said, 'We're going to move into this house. We're going to work hard.'

''He didn't have a business card. He didn't have a bio. He didn't have press, nothing. There was no Internet that I used or knew about. I mean, I had a cell phone the size of a brick and a typewriter and an old-fashioned Rolodex thing on a spindle. I had two big huge ones.

''I remember thinking, 'Lisa, this is what we're going to do. We're going to get every fabulous picture of Bruce Jenner. We're going to do a photo shoot.' I had a friend take photos, and I had another woman I know make a sizzle reel that we could use as an intro to his speech.''

And Kris, 61, has revealed Caitlyn had just $200 in the bank when they first met.

In an excerpt from Janet Mock's Never Before podcast, as published in Lenny Letter, Kris added: ''When I met and married Bruce Jenner, I became his manager instantly because he didn't have a lot going on. I saw this incredible potential, and he wasn't doing anything. Nobody was booking him for speeches. Nobody was sending him out on the road. I thought, Wow. You should be this incredible public speaker. I just figured it out to that point.

''I told my assistant, Lisa, 'OK, listen. We have the greatest guy here. He really knows his craft. He is really good at what he does, but he doesn't have anybody doing anything for him. He doesn't have a lot going on. He has $200 in the bank. What are we going to do?' Because the kids have to eat. We have to get it together.''