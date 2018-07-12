Kris Jenner feels incredibly ''proud'' of Kylie Jenner's business success.

The 62-year-old showbiz matriarch has taken to her Instagram account to heap praise on her 20-year-old daughter, who is already worth $900 million, according to Forbes magazine.

Alongside an image of Kylie on the cover of the world-famous publication, Kris wrote: ''My beauty on the cover of Forbes Magazine!! I am SO proud of you @kyliejenner and everything you have accomplished. You work so tirelessly on your business, and with so much passion and precision. As a mother, it brings me immense joy to watch you continue to make your @kyliecosmetics dreams a reality!! @forbes #Forbes [sic]''

Kylie - who launched her own cosmetics brand three years ago - is on track to become ''the youngest-ever self-made billionaire'', according to Forbes.

The brunette beauty is, in fact, already worth considerably more than her sisters, model Kendall Jenner and half-sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Kylie - who has a five-month-old daughter called Stormi with rapper Travis Scott - recently announced she has got rid of all of her lip filler.

The reality TV star previously confessed that she first became insecure about her appearance when she was just 15, after a boy she kissed commented on the size of her lips.

She explained: ''I had really small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you'd be a good kisser because you have such small lips'.''

Kylie admitted that the experience affected her confidence and ultimately, she decided to start using lip fillers as a means of plumping her pout.

The make-up mogul said: ''It just really affected me. I didn't feel desirable or pretty.''