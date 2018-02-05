Kris Jenner ''faceplanted'' into Chrissy Teigein's coffee table.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was left with a bruised hand after she managed to trip up at Chrissy's Super Bowl party on Sunday night (04.02.18).

Speaking on her Snapchat story, Chrissy said: ''If anyone is in the market for a slightly used table, THE Kris Jenner just fell into it. It's customised now. Yes customised.''

And Kris - who was holding a bag of ice on her hand - joked back: ''It's extremely valuable now, if anyone wants to make a bid on it, we're willing to let it go.''

And in another video, Chrissy filmed a make up stain on the sofa and asked the matriarch, ''Wait, Kris ... what happened over here?''

To which she replied, ''This is wear I did a face plant. This is also very valuable.''

Despite her fall on Sunday, Kris has much to celebrate after her daughter Kylie Jenner announced she had given birth to a baby girl. She took to Twitter to reveal she feels ''blessed beyond belief'' after Kylie welcomed her first child.

Sharing a link to the video Kylie dedicated to her daughter, Kris wrote on Twitter: ''God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief! (sic)''

Kylie announced the birth on social media, where she apologised to fans for keeping them out of the loop for so long.

She shared: ''I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and health way I knew how.''