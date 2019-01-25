Kris Jenner has joked that she's turned on a baby ''faucet'' as she prepares to welcome her 10th grandchild.

The 63-year-old matriarch is set to become a grandmother again in May, as her 38-year-old daughter Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, a baby boy - their second via surrogacy after daughter Chicago was born in January last year.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star can't wait for the couple's forthcoming addition to the family to arrive, and quipped that she is responsible for her kids - Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner - showering her with grandchildren.

Appearing on Australian radio show 'Kyle & Jackie O', Kris - who also has Kendall Jenner with ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner, who was known as Bruce before undergoing gender reassignment - said: ''Isn't that exciting?

''It's number 10. My tenth grandchild!

''I used to complain, like, 'Isn't somebody going to have a baby? A grandchild?' And then all of a sudden there was a whole bunch of them.

What have I done? I've turned on a faucet?''

As well as Chicago, Kim and Kanye already have daughter North West, five, and three-year-old son Saint West.

Khloe, 34, gave birth to her only daughter True - whom she has with basketball player Tristan Thompson - in April.

Kylie, 21, has 11-month-old daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

While Rob Kardashian, 31, has two-year-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna.

Meanwhile, Kim - who makes money no option when it comes to throwing lavish parties - is said to be planning ''some sort of shower'' to celebrate the new addition to the family.

An source said recently: ''They just recently began sharing the news with friends that they were having a fourth. They've been so busy with their three kids and the holidays they haven't had a lot of time to do anything else.

''Kim will have some sort of shower to celebrate. It's a different experience for Kim when she isn't pregnant. But she's happy she has been through this before and knows what to expect. She had such a positive experience the first time and is really thrilled to be able to do this again this way.''