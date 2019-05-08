Kris Jenner loves being ''an obnoxious stage mom''.

The 63-year-old matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family is certainly proud of the success her brood has enjoyed, and she enjoy the chance to be front and centre while she watches them with pride as they walk the red carpet.

Speaking at the 2019 Met Gala this week, Kris told E! News: ''What I really look forward to is getting through the red carpet, getting to the top of the stairs without tripping and then I stand up there like an obnoxious stage mom and wait for my kids.

''My kids, you know, they come up -- 'there she is again.'''

Kris admitted that the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star put ''months'' of planning into their outfits for such glitzy and glamorous events, although she has revealed her own pink carpet look at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City was actually a last-minute decision by her 21-year-old daughter Kylie.

She explained: ''A couple of hours ago Kylie decided I should be blonde. She said, 'Mom, there's no black hair tonight.' ''

Asked if blondes have more fun, she laughed: ''It's a great night, so yes.''

Kris - who was accompanied to the event by her partner Corey Gamble - added she was ''channelling David Bowie'' with her Tommy Hilfiger navy jumpsuit, which boasted exaggerated tulle shoulders.

And Kris was very happy with her choice of outfit.

She said: ''My advice to anybody going to the Met Gala in the future is wear pants because I am so comfortable.''

The theme for this year's event was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' and the reality star was very comfortable with the idea.

She laughed: ''It's how I dressed all through the '80s.''