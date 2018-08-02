Kris Jenner has urged fans to undergo ''important'' breast screening exams.

The 62-year-old reality star - whose mother MJ previously battled breast cancer - underwent a mammogram on Wednesday (01.08.18) and urged others to follow her lead because early detection of the disease can save lives.

She shared a photo of the x-ray machine and wrote on Instagram: ''I spent my morning at Cedars Sinai Medical Center with this little baby today... just reminding everyone to go get their Mammogram!! So important and can save lives.

''My Mom MJ is a breast cancer survivor and so are dozens of my friends. Do this in honor of your loved ones I know all of us have someone in our lives who have dealt with cancer. Love you guys!!! [heart and prayer emojis] (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star later revealed she had undergone further ''thorough'' testing, explaining to her followers there were other options available to detect breast cancer.

She shared another photo and wrote: ''So after I had the mammogram this morning I also got a breast Ultrasound with this machine, just to double triple check..this took about 15 minutes each side and gets under the arm, breast and nearer the chest in the middle ... didn't hurt at all just some pressure...and very thorough.

''Some of you mentioned even more extensive testing so I thought I would share. #informationispower #bilateralbreastultrasound.(sic)''

Meanwhile, Kris - who has Kourtney, 39, Kim, 37, Khloe, 34, and Rob, 31, with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian and Kendall, 22, and 20-year-old Kylie with second former spouse Caitlyn Jenner - recently opened up about how much she regretted being unfaithful to her first husband.

She said: ''I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I had gotten pregnant on my honeymoon.

''I had the happiest life you could've dreamt about. But when you're in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was, like, what I think I went through at some point.

''[It's] nothing I'm proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.''