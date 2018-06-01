Kris Jenner embarrassed her granddaughter North at school earlier this week.

The 62-year-old 'momager' may be responsible for the successful careers of her famous daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, but that doesn't stop her from humiliating her grandchildren from time-to-time as she has admitted North, four, was ''mortified'' recently when she dropped her off at school in a bright blonde wig.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star explained: ''Yesterday I took North to school and they had crazy hair day, so I wore a blonde wig -- thinking I'd be the cool grandma, you know. North was rolling her eyes, probably mortified that her grandmother wore a blonde wig. It was so funny!''

Kris has nine grandchildren - including Mason, eight, Penelope, five, North, Reign, three, Saint, two, Dream, 18 months, Chicago, four months, Stormi, four months, and True, two months - and, although they have her running around ragged at times, she feels incredibly ''lucky'' because she gets to see them grow up close by.

She said: ''They're so good! I'm so lucky, because we all live very close to each other, so I get to see my grandchildren very often, like every day. So it's the best! It's just the best. You see them grow up and change and lose teeth.''

And Kris hopes that her daughter Khloe - who is currently in Cleveland, Ohio, with her daughter True and boyfriend Tristan Thompson - will return to Los Angeles soon.

She said: ''She's great! Yeah! Really, really, really great. [Khloe is] loving being a mom. She'll be back really soon.''

However, it seems the 33-year-old reality TV star has other ideas as she's planning to stay put for a little while longer so that she and Tristan - who have been dating since 2016 - can work through their issues after it emerged that he'd cheated on her.