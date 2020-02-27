Kris Jenner has suggested Kendall Jenner could have a baby in the near future.

The 64-year-old showbiz matriarch isn't sure which of her children will be next to have a baby - but Kris hinted that the brunette could be set to follow in the footsteps of her sibilings, all of whom already have kids.

Asked where her next grandchild would come from during 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Kris - who has kids Kourtney, 40, Kim, 39, Khloe, 35, Rob, 32, Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22 - replied: ''Kourtney, or maybe Kylie. Maybe Kendall!''

Kris also insisted she isn't sure whether Kylie and Travis Scott - the father of her two-year-old daughter Stormi - have rekindled their romance.

The make-up mogul and the 27-year-old rap star split in September, but are rumoured to be giving their relationship another go.

Meanwhile, Kendall has reportedly reignited her romance with NBA star Ben Simmons over recent months.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and Ben are giving their relationship a second try after they decided they have ''the best time together''.

A source said last month: ''Kendall always liked Ben.

''They always have the best time together. They are dating and seem happy for now. They have both had a lot of time to see each other.''

Despite this, sources close to the duo have questioned whether they can make their romance work in the long term, as they're both very busy with their careers.

Kendall and Ben, 23 - who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers - are extremely fond of each other, but their relationship previously fizzled out amid their hectic work schedules.

An insider explained: ''As soon as they get busy with their careers, it kind of fizzles out. But for now, everything is great.''