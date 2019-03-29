Kris Jenner and the Kardashians are ''disappointed'' with Jordyn Woods.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's family are still reeling at Jordyn after she kissed Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson.

A source told E! News: ''The family has done so much for Jordyn. To say they are disappointed is an understatement. She was a friend to all of the girls and they are stunned and in disbelief.''

Jordyn had previously confessed that she couldn't ''eat or sleep'' after news broke of her tryst with Tristan and whilst she knows she did wrong, she doesn't think she ''deserved'' to receive death threats.

She said: ''The crazy thing is, the arms that I thought would be around me are nowhere to be found. The first few days of this were definitely the hardest. I couldn't eat, I didn't eat for days. I couldn't look at my phone, even. I just tried to sleep and hope that I'd wake up and this wouldn't be true. Every time you refresh the page it's another person bullying, or wishing death upon me, or telling me something like, 'Your father deserved to die.' I may have done something wrong, but whatever I did, I don't think I deserved this. It's just, it's not fair. If I was a weak person, I would have hurt myself. It's even hard for me to say this ... everyone's safety is now ... we can't leave the house. My brother can't go to work. My sister can't go to school. She's 12 years old. My mother can't even go to the grocery store.''