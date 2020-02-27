Kris Jenner has confirmed that Koutney Kardashian is returning to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' full time.

The showbiz matriarch's eldest daughter announced last year she was taking a step back from the family reality show but after the Poosh founder featured in a teaser clip for the new series earlier this week, the 64-year-old momager has confirmed Kourtney is ''filming again''.

Asked what brought her back to the show, Kris told talk show host Ellen Degeneres: ''I think she just needed a bit of a break.''

And Kris admitted Kourtney - who has three children with former partner Scott Disick - had ''hit a wall'' and felt underappreciated by her family, but time away had helped her to refocus.

She added: ''You know how we all hit a tipping point, and she hit a wall.

''She was frustrated and she felt under appreciated and her sisters didn't appreciate her boundaries, so I think after taking a little bit of time off, she's seen the light.''

In response, Ellen joked that the ''light'' Kourtney saw was just ''money''.

In a new clip released on Wednesday (26.02.20), Kourtney came to blows with her sister Kim Kardashian West and their mother admitted it made them ''really sad'' to see them fight in a way she hadn't for decades.

She said: ''I wasn't there when they had that argument, and I have not seen them really fight like that since they were in high school.

''It made me really sad. I was like, you guys can't be fighting with each other, that's ridiculous.''

Kourtney previously said she wants to appear less on the show because she wants to limit the ''public exposure'' of her children.

The brunette beauty found herself feuding with Kim after she accused her of skipping out on filming commitments, leaving both herself and their younger sister Khloe Kardashian to ''pick up the slack''.

And it was later claimed that Kourtney's reason for filming less for the show came as she wants to try and protect her brood - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

A source said: ''She is happy to be filming less for both herself and the kids. As Kourtney and Scott's kids get older, especially Kourtney feels that public exposure is not really beneficial for the kids. There are already trolls that post nasty comments about the kids. They are too young to read about it yet, but Kourtney would hate for them to read it as they get older. She feels more and more protective of the kids.''