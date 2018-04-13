Kris Jenner is feeling ''blessed'' following the birth of her latest grandchild.

The 62-year-old showbiz matriarch has confirmed her daughter Khloe Kardashian has given birth after taking to her Instagram account to repost a 26-second video of her daughter Kendall Jenner saying ''baby'' over and over again.

Kris quoted W magazine's message and wrote: ''BLESSED!!! #Repost @wmag ・・・

When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan. (sic)''

Khloe's boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson was said to be at the Cleveland Clinic when she gave birth to their daughter in the early hours of Thursday morning (12.04.18), despite an alleged cheating scandal after a video emerged this week seemingly showing him kissing another girl.

The 27-year-old professional basketball player's team Cleveland Cavaliers appeared to confirm the news that Khloe was in labour when they released him from playing.

Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian also appeared to reference the birth of her niece when she shared a picture of her daughter Penelope, five, and Kim Kardashian West's daughter North, four.

She captioned the image: ''GIRL POWER''

As well as Tristan - who has 16-month-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig - Kris, Kim and Kourtney were all present at the birth, and so was the 33-year-old star's best friend Malika Haqq.

Khloe's due date wasn't until the end of this month, but after the star experience early contractions this week, it was reported she would be undergoing a Caesarean section.

She was expected to remain in Ohio for the next few weeks, but Kris is said to be in talks with medical staff about coordinating a private jet to fly the new mother to Los Angeles to be with her family.

Khloe took to her Instagram three days ago to share a picture of herself and Tristan and admitted they were ''ready'' to meet their newborn.

She posted: ''We are ready whenever you are little mama (sic)''